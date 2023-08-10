Burrier residents are facing a year of disruptions to their lives, due to repairs on the only road that accesses their homes.
And for much of the next year, the road will be closed from 6pm to 6am, creating major headaches for people performing shiftwork or who work outside standard hours.
Some are even talking about selling their homes due to the disruption caused by work to repair landslips along Burrier Road.
Yet they have complained about being "steamrolled" by Shoalhaven Council, and of being ignored and lectured to during community drop-in sessions.
"I feel like this is being steamrolled through and residents don't have a choice," said Burrier Road resident David McEvoy.
"I honestly believe it's already set in stone."
Fellow resident Rohan Forbes said there had been little communication from council, and no signs of it listening to residents.
"We've been told this is what's happening, see you later," he said.
Even State Member for Kiama, Gareth Ward, said residents were not being listened to.
"This is a case of the engineers providing advice that suits them, rather than trying to balance delivering the job in a timely manner with residential access," Mr Ward said.
"My very strong view is that council needs to revisit their plan for such a long closure."
Shoalhaven Council said there were four landslip sites along the road, with work to repair the first starting on Sunday, August 13 and continuing to August 23.
During all four projects the section of road will be closed from 6pm to 6am Sunday to Thursday nights, however during the first round of repairs a single lane will remain open, except between 2 and 4am.
Burrier residents have been told that whenever the road is closed a shuttle service will be available to pick up people from their homes and take them to their cars on the other side of the landslip works.
There will be no access through the second site, with the road to be closed from 6pm to 6am, and the shuttle bus again taking people between their homes and their cars parked on the eastern side of the works.
The second round of work is scheduled to start on August 24, and be completed by October 5.
Single lane access has been promised through the third site, where work will take place in October and November.
However the biggest repair of the project, expected to run from November 2023 to August 2024, will be accompanied by a hard road closure 12 hours a day, Sunday to Thursday.
The only way residents beyond the landslip site will be able to move between their homes and the rest of the world during the closures will be via the shuttle service and parking their cars on the eastern side of the work sites.
A council spokesperson said the shuttle service would be on call whenever needed.
"There will be a carpark on the other side of the slip, and they'll shuttle you back to your home, and they'll come and get you when needed, 24 hours a day."
Mr McEvoy said it was a ridiculous situation that was set to have a major impact on his family.
Mr McEvoy trained and assessed drivers, guards and station staff on the rail network, which could mean being at Wollongong at 1 or 2am, or returning home late at night.
"Whenever trains run is when I have to work," he said.
His partner Trisha Markwort was an operations manager who did not finish work until 6pm, while her son Nicholas Wear started work at either midnight or 2am, loading trucks for a food wholesaler.
Mr McEvoy said Nicholas could lose his job if the roadworks made him seem unreliable.
Meanwhile Mr McEvoy also ran a lawn mowing and property maintenance business, and said that often had him out working until after 6pm, especially during the warmer months.
"Am I supposed to leave two vehicles and all my equipment on the other side of the worksite, unattended and unsupervised for an extended period?" he asked.
"It's a massive inconvenience."
To make matters worse, Mr McEvoy's house is right above the site of the biggest landslip, and he questioned how much noise would be created by works below his home running 6pm to 6am.
"I don't know what the long-term effects are going to be like, but I'm assuming it's not going to look good."
Mr McEvoy said he had been stressed about the situation for weeks, and reached the point where he was considering selling his home, but, "I shouldn't have to sell, or consider selling, because of these roadworks."
Others living in Burrier were looking at relocating while the roadworks were continuing, he said.
In a letter sent to residents this week, council said there were several reasons why access could not be granted through the second site.
They included, "Soil nailing construction is not possible due to the location of the underground water main; the location of power poles on top of the cliff face is a risk with cutting back the road embankment; [and] the stability of the rock formation on either side of the roadway."
Mr McEvoy questioned these reasons, saying the details should have been known long ago.
"They should have known where the water mains were, they should have known what the geography was like, what the wall is made out of - these are all things you go through before you even build a house, so you'd certainly do it before major construction work," he said.
"As an engineer myself I cannot understand how the original tendered design that accommodated resident access has been shelved based on waterline location," Mr Forbes added.
"The waterline location was obvious from the start."
Mr Forbes said there were about 40 shift workers who would be impacted by the road closures.
Yet council was "imposing these draconian rules where we'll be trapped in or trapped out from 6 to 6 for 12 months," he said.
Mr Forbes questioned what would happen when dozens of tourists coming from Coolendel or Grady's Riverside Retreat were trapped behind road closures on a Sunday evening, unable to get home.
Shoalhaven Council's Acting Director of City Services, Craig Exton, said council was working with the contractor Symal and residents "to provide vehicle access wherever possible".
"We are also working with residents on a case-by-case basis to find appropriate solutions to provide access during full road closure times," he said.
"Each landslip site presents its own technical challenges to rebuild sections of road in narrow spaces using specialist equipment where the ground has been destabilised.
"It's always been our intention to complete these works as comprehensively and promptly as possible to restore access back to normal for communities affected by these road closures," Mr Exton said.
