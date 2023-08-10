Community feedback on a future pathway at Shoalhaven Heads is now open.
Shoalhaven City Council has opened public submissions about a shared user path along the River Rd foreshore, between Hay Ave and Renown Ave.
READ MORE:
With the River Rd foreshore already a green space for the community, the new shared path is intended to promote a safer environment for cyclists and pedestrians.
It will also provide spaces for more accessible, active lifestyles that could be used for recreation activities, and to foster community well-being.
The design and construction of a shared user path intends to link future and existing shared paths, which have been identified in the Public Access and Mobility Plan and endorsed in the Shoalhaven Heads Landscaping Master Plan.
Council seeks to raise awareness of the project and gather feedback from the community to finalise the proposed route of the path. Please provide your feedback by completing the Online Survey by Wednesday, 30 August 2023.
For more information, visit the Shoalhaven Heads, River Road - Shared User Path (SUP) Stage 3 Get Involved web page.
Sign up for our free weekly newsletter bringing you the best in local news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.