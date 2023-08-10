Kate Dezarnaulds is on a mission to change how we work.
The Berry businesswoman is making the case for big business to back coworking hubs in regional areas, like the Shoalhaven, as more Aussies look to make the tree-change.
Ms Dezarnaulds runs WorkLife - Berry's coworking hub - and co-chairs industry body Flexible Work Australia (FWA).
She has just made her case to the Regional Australia Institute, on the changing face of office work.
"One of the things I'm increasingly trying to challenge is the idea that it's this binary choice between working from home, or returning to work," Ms Dezarnaulds said.
"The reality is, work now is about outputs - it's a thing you produce, rather than a place you go. So if you need to produce a thing, you should work from the place that is most conducive to producing that.
"Sometimes, if it's really quiet and and reflective work, it's great to be at home. If it is catching up with the team for a strategy planning session, then it's really good to be able to do that in an inspiring new place that will give you lots of divergent ideas. And sometimes, it's really helpful to mix it up by working alongside other people."
Ms Dezarnaulds is a tree-changer herself, and her experience was part of the reason for starting the coworking hub.
Having moved to Berry about 12 years ago, she was trying to balance a city-based job with living regionally.
It turned into lengthy commutes, working from cafes, or working from home among many distractions.
With several new friends on the south coast facing similar circumstances, WorkLife was Ms Dezarnaulds' solution to their collective problem, and they opened the doors in 2017.
Of course, the COVID pandemic and its shutdowns presented their business with a crisis. But from that, came a greater opportunity.
Over that pandemic period, Ms Dezarnaulds and the Flexible Work Australia team got to researching. Out of that came their Flex Futures 2023 industry report.
Among the findings, was the huge potential for growth in regional Australian coworking hubs.
More people are making the move to regional areas, and opting to work remotely; ditching the commute was an attractive part of the work-from-home era, but there was still the need for a place that did offer some social interaction.
Essentially, people have changed, but the office has not.
It's why Flexible Work Australia is looking to further push that positive change.
And why they've taken their research to the Regional Australia Institute and the nation's big businesses, Ms Dezarnaulds said.
"The game changer for regional coworking will be when employers subsidise memberships at regional spaces - for the wellbeing, productivity, and innovation benefits to their companies," she said.
"It makes financial sense to invest in their people working close to home, but not always at home and isolated by themselves in poor setups."
And then, there's the local boost - both economic and social.
At WorkLife in Berry there's a handful of permanent residents - a law office and an architecture firm - and a stable of regular visitors in finance and tech, and freelancers from all kinds of fields.
Ms Dezarnaulds said the coworking hub has become a place to make professional connections, particularly for those who have just arrived.
"Coworking spaces are more than just a space to work, they are landing pads when people move to town and want to connect with communities,: she said.
"When people are part of a community - if they don't have to commute to the city for work, if they can stay locally - they spend their money in the local cafes, they look for a bookkeeper or a lawyer close to come.
"They can volunteer to coach the kids soccer team; or these incredible women in really high powered jobs who work out of here, can actually get to the school assembly and see their kid get their award.
"This is not just economic infrastructure, it's social infrastructure.
"There are these flow-on benefits to communities and to families, of being able to work close to home, with all of the amenities, and without losing hours of your day to a commute."
Ms Dezarnaulds admits there's plenty more work to be done in the space, but ultimately, she sees coworking as the future of work in regional Australia.
"I can't see you being able to turn back the tide, of migration out of the cities. It's too expensive, too stressful... There are too many things selling regional Australia for clever people to ignore that call," she said.
"So if you've got knowledge economy workers exiting the cities in droves and arriving in regional areas, in order for them to stay, they've got to get connected and productive, and add community to their life.
"I think we fill a key gap in attracting, retaining, and sustaining people who are fleeing the cities for the regions. We want them here, and we want to keep them here."
