Huskisson-Vincentia Seagulls eyeing crucial match and chance to topple undefeated Milton-Ulladulla Panthers

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
August 11 2023 - 11:30am
Milton-Ulladulla Panthers' Kel Ferguson and Huskisson's Gary Masterson. Pictures by Tamara Lee and Team Shot Studios.
With three rounds to go in the Shoalhaven Football Association's 2023 Blackmore-Bolden Shield season, the competition is heating up and teams are ready to battle for the chance at finals glory.

