With three rounds to go in the Shoalhaven Football Association's 2023 Blackmore-Bolden Shield season, the competition is heating up and teams are ready to battle for the chance at finals glory.
The fourth place Huskisson-Vincentia Seagulls find themselves in a precarious position with the Shoalhaven Heads-Berry Sharks and Shoalhaven United Bears closely biting at the their heals in the standings in fifth and sixth position.
For this reason, the clash between them and the Milton-Ulladulla Panthers holds even more weight then just the chance to be the first to topple the undefeated side.
Seagulls goalkeeper Chris Tweed, said it's a challenge the team is ready for and looking forward to.
"The Husky conglomerate are well tuned and we have a lot of depth to cover any absenteeism, so all guns will be blazing to play the best football we can," Tweed said.
"We need to make sure we are holding our shape, they play the ball quick to feet and move in and out and behind players."
"They've become a really well oiled machine."
Tweed said Huskisson would have to be focused from the jump and take no possessions off, if they hope to be the ones to dish the Panthers their first loss of the year.
READ MORE:
"We can't have a lapse in concentration, we need to get out in front early and play our game for 90 minutes," he said.
"I think the quickness of our counterattacks and willingness to let go of the ball early for the best options is what our success will rely on."
"Their keeper is brilliant, we'll need to be clinical and create high percentage chances."
For Nick Palagyi and his Panthers, it has been a dream run this season but he knows it's going to be a tough contest against a hungry Huskisson squad.
"Husky have a great team and they're always tough," he said.
"They've got very capable players at the back, physicality and quality in the middle of the park, pace, and x-factor up front."
"There's no single focus for us against them, we just need to be ready to ready to put in another complete performance."
The vibes of the group currently are as good as they could be and it's just a matter of remaining focused heading into the most important time in the season.
"The feeling within the group is sensational," he said.
"Discipline is the key for us, we've spoken a lot about our standards throughout the season and we need to continue to meet those standards no matter who we come up against."
"We know what we are doing is working, but we also know that we still have to go out and earn each and every result."
"We don't expect anyone to do us any favours."
The clash between the Huskisson-Vincentia Seagulls and Milton-Ulladulla Times will kick off on Saturday, August 12 at Huskisson Sporting Field at 2:50pm.
Across the rest of the league, eighth place Sussex Inlet will battle ninth place Bomaderry, second place St Georges Basin take on seventh place Culburra, while third place Illaroo and sixth place Shoalhaven United round out the weekend fixtures.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.