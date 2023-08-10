There must be something in the water, because the experts say Shoalhaven-made beers are top-notch.
Brews by Jervis Bay Brewing Co (Huskisson) and Cupitt's Estate (Milton) have won a stack of medals at this year's Sydney Royal Beer and Cider Show.
Jervis Bay Brewing Co picked up an impressive 14 medals at the event, including gold medals for their Cow and Calf Tropical Pale Ale (an American-style strong pale ale), Strawberry and Rhubarb sour (a Berliner Weisse), and Hypester Latte Stour (a sweet coffee stout).
Meanwhile, Cupitt's brought home two silver and two bronze; among their winning beers were the Mollymook Pale Ale, and the Smoked Porter.
Thousands of beers were entered into the prestigious competition, run by the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW.
Overall, 253 medals were presented to breweries for their exceptional drops.
Exhibits in the show are judged blind, with gold, silver, and bronze medals awarded on merit, in a points system.
Sydney Royal Beer and Cider Show chair of judges Ian Kingham asserted that Australian beers just keep getting better every year - and it's boosting the industry here at home.
"The Sydney Royal is one of the toughest beer and cider competitions in Australia, and yet we have seen an outstanding quality of entries this year that have been more than deserving of the high-level of medals awarded," Kingham said.
"Over the past decade, the Sydney Royal Beer and Cider Show has seen a steady increase of entries and a steady increase in medals, which I believe is reflective of the growth and quality of the Australian beer and cider industry.
"Back in 2013, we were handing out 1 gold medal, ten years later we've awarded 42 gold medals - it's a completely different game now.
"Some of the standout classes included stout, which was a particularly strong category this year, with every entry achieving either gold, silver, or bronze status.
"Equally impressive is the diversity of location, we have medal winners in six of the eight states and territories, and twenty-seven percent of exhibits are from regional areas."
