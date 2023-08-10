Local BMX sensation Jade Williams continues to make her mark on the Australian BMX circuit, as she eyes the start of her burgeoning international junior career.
The 10-year-old rider, who hails from Nowra, has had an incredibly strong past month of racing that has put her in the upper echelon of her age bracket in the sport.
At the beginning of July, she contested the card at Terrigal BMX, taking out the win in both rounds showcasing her excellent form.
With the young racer sound in almost every aspect of her racing, she said she's been mainly focused on ensuring all her basic skills are faultless.
Williams then went on to race at round four of the Australian National Circuit where she secured second place in a stacked field of international talent.
She said that she made some small mistakes that cost her the win, but added it's "something she will learn from" and that she was still "incredibly excited" about her second place accolade.
Most recently, Williams raced round seven of the NSW state series at San Remo BMX. She built off her last performance, finishing first in dominant form ahead of her competitors.
Behind the scenes, the young athlete has been improving and setting her goals for her selection in the Australian national team to tour New Zealand.
Williams said her "sights are set on the Australian national title" and in the immediate future will be focused on the NSW State Series Title.
