An art competition will be returning to the Shoalhaven with the aim of discovering talented young locals between the ages of 10 and 18-years-old.
For the second straight year the Poster Design Competition will be held during the Spring into Sanctuary Point Street Fair.
The competition brought together by Sanctuary Point Community Pride Inc. and Firefly Bay and Basin, are hoping the artistic talent of the region will come forward to design captivating posters to help promote the festival.
The festival committee is welcoming anyone between the target age range to step forward and submit their entries for the chance to be the official poster of the festival.
The winning design will be awarded a $200 gift card.
"We are thrilled to provide this opportunity to our local youth, enabling them to showcase their graphic design skills and foster a stronger connection with their community while competing for fantastic prizes," Firefly Bay & Bay Youth Program Assistant, Kasey Henshaw said.
In addition to the winning design prize, there will also be awards handed out for Highly Commended and People's Choice.
All submitted designs will be displayed at the Spring into Sanctuary Point Festival, where attendees can vote on fair day to determine the recipient of the People's Choice Award.
The annual Shoalhaven festival serves as a platform to celebrate and highlight local community groups, clubs and organisations.
This year's festival will feature live entertainment by the Nowra City Band, community stalls, a Youth Zone, Headspace Youth market stalls, and an outside broadcast by Bay and Basin FM.
Participants engaging in the poster competition are asked to design their posters using graphic design software and to submit their entries no later than Friday, August 25.
The Spring into Sanctuary Point Festival will be held on Saturday, October 21, along Paradise Beach Road in Sanctuary Point.
