South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Safety and infrastructure upgrade to take place during October

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated August 10 2023 - 10:11am, first published 9:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Shoalhaven Greyhound Racing club's Nowra track is due for an upgrade in October. Picture by GRNSW media.
The Shoalhaven Greyhound Racing club's Nowra track is due for an upgrade in October. Picture by GRNSW media.

Nowra's greyhound racing track is set for an upgrade.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.