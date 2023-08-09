Nowra's greyhound racing track is set for an upgrade.
The Shoalhaven Greyhound Racing Club's Pinebowl track is set for a full new running rail and lure system being installed as part of infrastructure and safety upgrades.
Greyhound NSW chief executive officer Rob Macaulay said the upgrade would take lace in October as part of GRNSW's commitment to continuous safety improvement at its racetracks.
"This is an important upgrade to the track at Nowra, and one that was desirable in the ongoing chase for world's best standards," Mr Macaulay said.
"The entire rail at Nowra will be replaced and a new Safechase lure system will also be installed.
"Nowra is already a very safe track, so we are only slightly modifying the system to introduce transitions, improved camber and a brand new design post and rail system," he said.
"The work will commence on October 17, and the plan is to have the least impact as possible on the South Coast participants with a practical completion date of October 27."
After an extensive tender process the contract for the job was awarded to Heavy Industry Solutions, which will introduce new technology with a new safe post design consisting of curved tubular posts and a new mounting system for improved safety.
The old cable-driven lure system will be replaced by the latest Safechase remote lure system.
GRNSW is also working with the Shoalhaven Greyhound Racing Club on a range of other track and facility upgrades to be completed in unison with this work.
The Nowra track upgrade follows other safety initiatives GRNSW has introduced in recent weeks.
