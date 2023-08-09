Police are looking for three men after shots were fired during a home invasion in Worrigee.
The men forced their way into a home in Golden Ash Close, Worrigee, just after 8pm on Wednesday, August 9.
Police have been told they threatened the occupants, a 46-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman with a firearm, before two shots were discharged inside the home.
READ MORE:
No one was injured.
Neighbours called police when they heard the shots being fired, but the men had fled by the time officers arrrived.
Police are investigating the incident, and are urging anyone who might have dashcam footage or CCTV or any further information to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.