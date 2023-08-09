Man charged after video footage posted online

A video posted on social media has resulted in a Nowra man being arrested.
A video was taken on Tuesday, August 8, showing a man allegedly keying cars in Nowra's Stewart Place carpark.
It was handed over to police at the same time it was posted on social media.
It resulted in police arresting a 32-year-old man and charging him with breaching bail and three counts of malicious damage.
He was refused bail to face Nowra Local Court.
Police have appealed for people to come forward with information about similar incidents, or footage of other illegal activity, so action can be taken.
