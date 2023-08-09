South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Man arrested after cars keyed in Nowra's Stewart Place carpark

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated August 9 2023 - 3:25pm, first published 3:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man charged after video footage posted online
Man charged after video footage posted online

A video posted on social media has resulted in a Nowra man being arrested.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.