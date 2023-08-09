There's just over a fortnight to go until these Shoalhaven kids step on to the stage at WIN Entertainment Centre.
The mammoth Southern Stars Arena Spectacular is fast approaching - and there's a buzz of excitement spreading through the schoolyards.
About 150 students from 11 Shoalhaven schools are part of the mega show, which features singers, dancers and musicians from all over NSW.
The Register dropped in on the final rehearsal for the combined Shoalhaven primary schools, to ask the kids how they're feeling ahead of the big day.
Bomaderry Public School students Lorna Dixon and Jaxn Lorben are Southern Stars newbies: it's their first year participating, and they jumped at the chance to join.
"We were at assembly, and our teacher was talking about it. It sounded really fun, and I was really excited to do it," Lorna said.
Jaxn added he was "a little bit nervous, but more excited" about performing in front of thousands of people.
The pair agreed it was a bit challenging to learn the dance steps at first, but a little practice has gone a long way.
Plus, joining with all of the other primary schools has helped.
"When we did our first rehearsal here [with all the schools] it kind of stuck in my head," Lorna said.
They are joined by some seasoned professionals - by Southern Stars standards.
Shoalhaven Heads Public School students Sophie Edenden and Emerson Boatswain are back for their second year in the show.
The girls said they had plenty of fun last year, and couldn't wait to come back for more.
"I liked having the experience to meet new people, and learn new dances," Sophie said.
Emerson added "I loved it because it was something different that we'd never done before, and there were lots of really good dances."
"It wasn't scary to perform for thousands of people. It's like they weren't there, because we were amongst all the other people and could hardly tell."
The duo are well and truly Southern Stars devotees - and give the whole experience a glowing review.
"It's fun and you can be yourself," Emerson said.
Sophie urged any student who was considering to "join and have some fun."
"Even if you're not great at dancing, no one is going to be drawing attention just to you - plus, it's a great experience," she said.
Behind the scenes, there's plenty of hard work going on. Teachers have been planning, choreographing, coordinating costumes, running rehearsals, and making sure each student is ready for the big day.
Shoalhaven Heads Public School teacher Tarnya Viney has been leading the charge with choreography, and said her school certainly has Southern Stars fever.
"The lead-up to the show seems quick, but we've been working on it for months now," she said.
"It's been a lot of hard work from the schools, the teachers, and the kids.
"At Shoalhaven Heads, the costumes have arrived and they're hanging in view; we've got the posters up around school and have our show jumpers. So there's that buzz, and a constant reminder that it's happening."
Southern Stars will take over Wollongong's WIN Entertainment Centre on August 25-26.
Tickets are available online via Ticketmaster.
The following Shoalhaven schools are involved in the show:
