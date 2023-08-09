Science touches virtually every aspect of our lives.
And the depth and breadth of science will be on display at Wollongong University's Shoalhaven campus on Saturday, August 12.
The campus is hosting the first Science Showcase - a free event with something for all ages and interests to will kick off celebrations for National Science Week.
The university's Science Space and Planetarium will present a fire and ice show, with displays also featuring LEGO robotics, telescopes from Shoalhaven Astronomers, and a dragon training mobile zoo featuring crocodiles, snake, lizards, turtles and a lace monitor.
There will be guided tours of the School of Nursing and the Graduate School of Medicine buildings.
Waminda, the South Coast Women's Health and Wellbeing Aboriginal Corporation, will hold an activity focused on birthing on country, with midwives and interactive mannequins to measure foetal heart rates.
Participants can also have their health monitored with interactive medicine displays including blood pressure measurement and ultrasound viewing of muscles.
There will also be the chance to see how dummy patients and simulations are used in medicine and nursing.
The driving force behind UOW's National Science Week celebrations is Associate Professor Theresa Larkin from the Graduate School of Medicine.
She was thrilled members of the Shoalhaven community would have the opportunity to experience the excitement of scientific discovery in the family friendly event.
READ MORE:
"This is the first time that this event has been held at UOW Shoalhaven and we are excited to be able to give the community a glimpse into the world of science and a chance to interact with scientists and science activities," she said.
Associate Professor Larkin was last November named a Superstar of STEM by Science and Technology Australia, which is funded by the Australian Government's Department of Industry, Science and Resources.
"Science should and can be accessible, and days like this, during National Science Week, allow us to show the community the incredible scientific work that is underway at the University of Wollongong," she said.
"It helps us to communicate what can be complex subjects while also encouraging young minds to consider the possibilities of a future in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics."
The Science Showcase at the Shoalhaven campus, George Evans Road, West Nowra, will run from 10am to 3pm and is open to all members of the public.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.