South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Wollongong University's Shoalhaven campus hosting a science showcase

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated August 9 2023 - 3:27pm, first published 12:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong University's Science Space and Planetarium is presenting a fire and ice show at the science showcase, being held at the Shoalhaven campus. Picture supplied.
Wollongong University's Science Space and Planetarium is presenting a fire and ice show at the science showcase, being held at the Shoalhaven campus. Picture supplied.

Science touches virtually every aspect of our lives.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.