South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Jervis Bay sailors Paddy and Mick Butler win Hobie 14 World Championships, in all-Australian podium finish

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated August 9 2023 - 3:27pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jervis Bay sailors Paddy Butler and Mick Butler have claimed first and second at the Hobie 14 World Championships in Italy. They were joined by fellow Australian Rod Waterhouse in third place on the podium. Picture supplied.
Jervis Bay sailors Paddy Butler and Mick Butler have claimed first and second at the Hobie 14 World Championships in Italy. They were joined by fellow Australian Rod Waterhouse in third place on the podium. Picture supplied.

The Shoalhaven has two new world champions in its sporting ranks.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.