The Shoalhaven has two new world champions in its sporting ranks.
Vincentia sailors Paddy Butler and Mick Butler have claimed first and second at the Hobie 14 World Championship: the ultimate competition for the single-person craft.
READ MORE:
The father and son duo recently returned from the world champs in Cesenatico, Italy, where they rounded out an all-Australian podium.
Sailing legend Rod Waterhouse joined them, claiming third in the Hobie 14 class.
The trio of Aussies were up against some of the best sailors from across Europe, and as far afield as South America, over two mega days of competition.
Now an official world champion, Paddy Butler said he used ideal conditions to his advantage over the 'old boys', who already have global titles under the belts.
"It's pretty surreal, to be be honest, but absolutely amazing... dad has been here before, and was pretty stoked to have me join him," he said.
"Going in with a quiet confidence, I knew I could get it, and the conditions with light to average wind speeds definitely favoured me.
"We went in there not really knowing how the Europeans were - we'd never sailed with them and they had never sailed with us - so it was very much a learning experience for us all.
"But we knew we were the fastest in Australia... and were pleasantly surprised at how well we were going after the first day."
While the newly-minted world champs have returned to Australian shores, there's been little time for a rest.
Butler is already off to the next major competition: Race Week in the Whitsundays.
This one is the big leagues - second only to the Sydney to Hobart in Australian regattas. Butler will trade his usual one-man watercraft for a 40 foot catamaran, and a bigger crew to sail it.
Then it's immediately on to the official sailing season here at home; Jervis Bay sailing will kick off in early September, from Plantation Point.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.