Milton remain undefeated, Basin hold down second place in round 15 of the Blackmore-Bolden Shield

Round 15 of the Blackmore-Bolden Shield saw the usual suspects continue their strong run of play, while other sides battled in a gutsy performance right until the end.
With three rounds to go, the competition is really heating up, especially for those sides right on the cusp of a top four finish.
Let's catch you up on the last weekend of football in the Shoalhaven.
Last Saturday, Thompson Street Sporting Complex played host to a tough contest between the fourth place Huskisson-Vincentia Seagulls and eighth place Sussex Inlet Seagulls.
Despite the 2-0 final score to Huskisson, the ever-improving Seahawks made life difficult for the Seagulls who really had to take advantage of every opportunity they had to secure the victory.
The first half was a back and forth affair that saw opportunities for both sides, however, neither could break through and the score would sit at 0-0 after the first 45.
Jayden Lee was the hero for the Seagulls, securing his first goal from outside the box, before getting his second through a free kick to round out the 2-0 scoreline.
Speaking on the game, Huskisson goalkeeper Chris Tweed commended the Seahawks on their play and their improvement throughout the season.
"Sussex were a lot more confident and experienced out there," he said.
"Their passing and team work as well as their willingness to let go of the ball early is the envy of any club."
For Huskisson-Vincentia, it was an important win to hold down their fourth place position, with the Sharks and Bears right behind them.
"We are always confident," he said.
"Everyone in the team loves to play football, we'd love to be the ones to put one over on Milton and break their streak."
The St Georges Basin Dragons are hitting their stride at just the right time.
Coming off a big 4-1 win over Huskisson, the side looked to continue to build that momentum and they did just that in a 6-0 victory over the Bomaderry Tigers.
It only took 14 minutes, when the always steady Dane McGinn found the back of the net for the Dragons.
Instantly the side put on the pressure, and they soon had their second through Jordan Reid just four minutes later.
The pressure across the field by Basin was immense and it made life tough for the Tigers who did their best to try and build opportunities.
A third goal by Ben Wright would give the Dragons a 3-0 lead heading into the half.
It was more of the same in the second 45, with Basin tacking on another three goals, Wright netted two more to complete a hattrick, while Mitchell Chugg also found his way on to the scoresheet.
Reflecting on the win, Basin coach James Gallemore said it's great to see the team hitting their stride.
"Coming of the Husky game we wanted to start with the same urgency and consistency," he said.
"We are just creating plenty of chances at the moment, and the good part is that we are finishing those chances as well."
"We are really trying not to let teams have too much possession as soon as they win the ball back."
Gallemore said the team is focused heading into the final weeks, and are looking to continue to build on the momentum they are creating as a unit.
"I think we have really found a groove now, and we are just looking to maintain the consistency of that," he said.
"I think everyone in the team knows what they are doing and with that it's just about reaching that level of performance week in a week out."
One of the most entertaining games of the weekend was the battle between the Shoalhaven United Bears and Culburra Cougars who fought to the very end in a high-scoring draw.
Both sides came out of the gates looking hungry for the three points up for grabs.
It was the Cougars who attacked first 26 minutes in through Joshua Gersohn who made no mistake in slotting the ball home to make it 1-0.
United would respond not long after through Lucas Evison, who knotted the game at 1-1 30 minutes into the match.
It appeared this score would remain the same heading into the half, but a penalty gave Culburra's Benjamin Martin the opportunity to step up and give his team the 2-1 lead.
The second half was again a back and forth affair, that saw both sides grab the momentum on a number of occasions.
Through a penalty United's Matthew Lewis was able to tie up the match, before Culburra's Jarred Holbrow gave his side back the lead, 3-2, at the 63 minute mark.
The resilient United never dropped their heads however and were able to tie the match for the last in the final five minutes thanks to a clutch goal by Michael Green.
Reflecting on the game United's Billy Wallington, said while the side would have loved to have walked away with the win, he was proud of the resilience the young side showed.
"It was a close game, very back and forth, I have to give credit to the boys for not dropping their heads after going behind a few times," he said.
"It was good to see everyone pull together and get ourselves back into the game."
"Unfortunately we couldn't get the win but a draw was probably a fair result at thew end of the day."
With three rounds left in the 2023 Blackmore-Bolden Shield season no one has yet been able to overcome the Milton-Ulladulla Panthers who extended their unbeaten record last weekend.
The Panthers took to the field against a talented Shoalhaven Heads-Berry Sharks side, who they dispatched of 4-0, in yet another dominant showing.
Coming in, it was set to be an interesting clash with both sides missing key pieces of their nucleus.
Out of the gates the Panthers appeared to snatch the momentum and run with it.
Jaxon Scholtz led the charge for Milton, securing the first goal of the game 10 minutes in, a sign of things to come, as Scholtz would net two more goals before the halftime whistle to bag a first half hattrick.
The Sharks responded defensively in the second half, making life significantly more tough for the Panthers after running a muck in the first 45.
However Heads just couldn't get enough going forward to cut into the lead and because of that the score remained 3-0, until the final three minutes where Lochi Wall put the nail in the coffin rounding out the score to 4-0.
This win moves Milton-Ulladulla to 13-0 on the season, while Shoalhaven Heads-Berry hold down fifth position at 7 wins, 4 losses, and 3 draws.
