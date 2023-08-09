South Coast Register
High praise for the work of the Shoalhaven Heads Lions Club

By Glenn Ellard
Updated August 9 2023 - 3:28pm, first published 10:00am
State Member for Kiama, Gareth Ward, joins Shoalhaven Heads Lions Club members on one of the new viewing platforms. Picture supplied.
Three new viewing platforms have opened overlooking the beach at Shoalhaven Heads.

