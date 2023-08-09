Three new viewing platforms have opened overlooking the beach at Shoalhaven Heads.
The platforms next to the Shoalhaven Heads Surf Club on Matthews Street have been built by the Shoalhaven Heads Lions Club, with the help of a State Government grant.
State Member for Kiama, Gareth Ward, praised the lions Club and its work in the community.
"These new viewing platforms look absolutely fantastic, and they provide locals and visitors the opportunity to feel the serenity and take in the beautiful coastline at Shoalhaven Heads," he said.
"These platforms also provide a wonderful sanctuary for people with disabilities or mobility challenges who would like the opportunity to visit the coastline at the Heads.
"I want to take this opportunity to thank the Shoalhaven Heads Lions Clubs for delivering yet another terrific project for our community.
"Since being chartered, Shoalhaven Heads Lions have been behind delivering so many improvements to public open spaces in Shoalhaven Heads and they should be commended for their efforts on this latest project," Mr Ward said.
"I was delighted to assist the club in obtaining this NSW Government grant and I look forward to continuing to work with local community groups to secure future investments in our community."
