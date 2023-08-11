South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Kiama Cavoodle Charlie stars in Channel 10 show Dog's Behaving (Very) Badly Australia

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated August 12 2023 - 8:01am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A naughty Cavoodle named Charlie is to be Kiama's latest reality television star after being summoned to a new Network Ten program.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.