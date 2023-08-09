On June 27, law firm JGA Saddler lodged a complaint with the Australian Human Rights Commission on behalf of the South Coast Aboriginal people of NSW regarding cultural fishing.
The news prompted Jerrinja spokesperson Graham Connolly jnr to voice their opposition to the South Coast Native Title Claim that was registered with the National Native Title Tribunal in January 2018.
Mr Connolly said the claim still has not been approved by the court.
He said the Jerrinja people already have their rights recognised because they were proven to be the Native owners of their land.
"That was done by genealogy," he said.
"We have records going through Parliament such as the Eastern gas pipeline" that was constructed in 2000.
"We were part of the negotiations because that is our land," Mr Connolly said.
He said they were granted a cultural fishing permit to help look after the native species and to educate Indigenous and non-Indigenous youth about better management of their waters.
The permit also protects against over-fishing and over-diving.
"Our cultural permit was recognised by the Minister for Indigenous Australians, Ken Wyatt, in 2020," Mr Connolly said.
He said his people did not participate in last year's NSW parliamentary inquiry into Aboriginal cultural fishing.
The inquiry heard numerous stories of South Coast Aboriginal people being prosecuted for practicing cultural fishing.
"The Jerrinja people have always had a good relationship with NSW Fisheries and other government departments that deal with our native waterways."
However, his people opposed the South Coast native claim in 2018 which proposed to cover an area from Bundeena to the Victorian border, including the Shoalhaven.
"Our native boundary goes from north of Batemans Bay to Crooked River in Gerringong and we can actually claim as far as the Hawkesbury River because we have documents," Mr Connolly said.
Yet "the rightful native owners of the land didn't get a chance to speak about the South Coast Native Title Claim," he said.
"We don't accept what they are putting out there because their laws are very different from ours and Minister Wyatt acknowledged that the Jerrinja people have been looking after their culture and the heritage of the Shoalhaven."
