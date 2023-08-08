South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Vigil being held the day before 50th anniversary of Australia exiting the war

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated August 8 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A vigil is being held in Nowra to remember people who fought in the Vietnam War.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.