A vigil is being held in Nowra to remember people who fought in the Vietnam War.
The vigil is being held at then Nowra Showground memorial gates at 4pm on Thursday, August 17 - the day before Vietnam Veterans Day.
"The whole idea of the vigil is that even through there were no Army or Navy men from the Shoalhaven killed in the war, there are many who have died subsequent," said Vietnam Veterans Association Shoalhaven branch president, Clyde Poulton.
He encouraged anyone with a family member or loved one who had died since their service in Vietnam to attend the simple but moving service.
People attending the ceremony will be encouraged to read out the details of people who had died since the Vietnam War, including their names, service numbers, and units they served in or ships they served on.
"We want to encourage people to have a simple vigil in their memory," Mr Poulton said.
Similar vigils had been held elsewhere in the country on August 3 - marking the 60th anniversay of the Vietnam War's start.
Mr Poulton said people in the Shoalhaven wanted to do things a little differently.
"We're just doing what we can with the troops that we have, to keep our local component as relevant as we can," Mr Poulton said.
The following day - Friday, August 18 - is Vietnam Veterans Day, marking the 50th anniversary of the proclamation that ended Australia's involvement in the war.
It will be observed with a service in Bomaderry's Walsh Park at 5pm.
Mr Poulton estimated there were between 150 and 180 Vietnam veterans living in the Shoalhaven, although numbers were difficult to calculate many were moving to the coastal villages after retiring from work, and were not registering with the local bodies.
READ MORE:
Many were among the majority of veterans who retuned from Vietnam and quietly slipped back into society and their lives, Mr Poulton said.
But there were those, he said, who came back "badly psychologically and physically injured".
"We exist to help that cohort," Mr Poulton said.
He said all Vietnam veterans shared a bond.
"Virtually everyone who served there has memories that only other veterans can relate to," Mr Poulton said.
And that was the case regardless of the person's rank or role.
"What you were is immaterial to what you became, which was a member of the armed forces that did the bidding of the country - that's it," Mr Poulton said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.