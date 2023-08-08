South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
Things to Do
Free

Thrive Together Fair gears up for roadshow, bringing mini fairs to Sanctuary Point and Ulladulla

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated August 9 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thrive Together Fair will hit the road with support services
Thrive Together Fair will hit the road with support services

Thrive Together Fair is taking Shoalhaven community services on tour.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.