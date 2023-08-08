Thrive Together Fair will hit the road with support services

Thrive Together Fair is taking Shoalhaven community services on tour.
Mini versions of the event, which supports Shoalhaven locals doing it tough, are planned for Sanctuary Point and Ulladulla in the coming months.
It comes off the back of a second successful fair at Bomaderry on Tuesday (August 8).
Back and bigger than ever, the fair packed out Shoalhaven Indoor Sport Centre with support services, charities and community organisations.
Care packages filled with essentials were flying out the door in the arms of locals, though it was the community connections that proved most important, event organiser Marsha Makary said.
"It's definitely grown and we've had a broader variety of stallholders this time. People were able to connect with services, some that they've never heard of," Ms Makary said.
"So it's more than one day of having a look around - people are engaged with all the different service providers that are around, and able to keep it going with that support.
"It's good long-term support outcomes that we're seeing, which is the main goal."
Among the Thrive Together supporters were Letitia Thompson and Melissa Keith of Shoalhaven Community College, running the fair's free hair salon.
The community event is a highlight for many on the team - Ms Keith is a former college student herself, who answered the call to lend a hand.
Hairdressing and barbering teacher Ms Thompson said setting up the salon was just as valuable to the student as it was the day's clients.
"The students have a great time and gain a lot of experience here, and it also lets people know that we're here," she said.
"We have a college that's available to them all the time... it's a gold coin donation and they can get haircuts throughout the year, which a lot of people don't know."
Thrive Together has even more to offer in 2023.
This year, the Shoalhaven City Council team is taking the fair to more community members, who may not have made it to Bomaderry.
A pop up Thrive Together event is planned for the Ulladulla Sea Scout Hall on September 6.
Sanctuary Point will get their own Thrive Together pop-up at the BCR Communities Community Space on November 2.
