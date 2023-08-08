These Shoalhaven ladies are ensuring local women and girls can access essential period care.
Naomi Miller, Leone Frank, Janine Leyshon and Leanne Semple are part of Share the Dignity - and this August, they're collecting pads and tampons, as part of the nation-wide dignity drive.
READ MORE:
The local ladies are immensely passionate about the cause - they're determined to ensure no one goes without the period products they need.
Because all too often, when finances are tight, tampons and pads are the first essential cut from the shopping list, Ms Semple said.
"Say you're a family with one income - and not a very big income - and you've got three teenage daughters. When you've got $10 to your name, you're going to buy bread, not buy period products," she said.
"That's just the way it goes.
"We know there are a lot of teenage girls that miss out on school regularly each month because they don't have the means to purchase period products... or women make do with things like newspaper or socks.
"If we can help take one less financial burden off them by giving them period products, it's a dignified way to treat people.
"In Australia, in this day and time, people shouldn't be going without period products."
Right now, Share the Dignity runs its August dignity drive: a national campaign to collect donations of period products.
The pink donation boxes are easy to spot at Woolworths stores across the region; Blooms the Chemist, Raine and Horne, and Red Orchid Wellness clinic are also collecting in Nowra, along with several pharmacies around the Milton-Ulladulla district.
Better yet, donations made in the Shoalhaven are set to help local women and girls.
The band of local volunteers will deliver the period care products to several Shoalhaven community organisations - they have partnered with homelessness services, youth services, and women's health services.
The charity also has vending machines which dispense free tampons and pads at several locations, including Nowra Library and Ulladulla Civic Centre.
So far they've been a success in the Shoalhaven, and now the ladies have ambitions to expand their operations further down the coast - provided they can recruit volunteers and find locations for the machines.
Want to know more? Visit www.sharethedignity.org.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.