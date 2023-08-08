South Coast Register
Share the Dignity: Shoalhaven volunteers collecting period products for women and girls in need

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated August 8 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 1:30pm
Share the Dignity is out and about, delivering period care products to those who need them. This August they are collecting donations in several locations around the Shoalhaven. L-R: Naomi Miller, Leone Frank, Jeanine Leyshon and Leanne Semple. Picture by Jorja McDonnell.
These Shoalhaven ladies are ensuring local women and girls can access essential period care.

