The middle Nowra Bridge reopens to traffic next week as the bridge project moves towards completion.
Major work on the bridge project is on track to be completed before the end of the year, with reopening the middle bridge seen as a major milestone.
However it will only carry two lanes while work continues, with the third lane to reopen when work concludes.
Transport for NSW Regional Director South, Sam Knight, said the former northbound bridge will reopen to serve southbound traffic on Thursday 17 August.
"This is when motorists will start to get a feel for the new configuration when the Nowra Bridge project is complete," Ms Knight said.
"Southbound lanes on the Princes Highway between Bolong Road and Shearwater Way will shift east and begin travelling across the middle bridge, while northbound traffic will remain on the new bridge.
"We want to thank the Shoalhaven community for its patience throughout this project, and for its continued understanding during this final stage."
To prepare for the switch and to minimise the impacts to motorists, work will be carried out over two nights between 6pm and 7am on Tuesday and Wednesday August 15 and 16.
Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions as the northbound and southbound lanes on the Princes Highway are reduced to a single lane each way while pavement work and line marking is carried out.
During the night work, Bolong Road will be closed between the Princes Highway and Beinda Street with detours in place.
Light vehicles will be detoured via Beinda Street and heavy vehicles will be detoured by Railway Street, and then Cambewarra and Meroo roads.
Transport and NSW said resident and business access will be maintained.
During night work on Wednesday, August 16, Bridge Road will be closed between the Princes Highway and Hyam Street.
A detour will be in place for all vehicles via the Princes Highway, Moss and North streets during this closure.
Resident and business access will be maintained via the southern end of Bridge Road.
In addition, Illaroo Road will also be restricted to left in and left out movements at the intersection with the Princes Highway.
Southbound motorists will be detoured via Moss Street and North Street to access the left turn into Illaroo Road.
The southbound lanes will shift east onto the middle bridge from 7am on Thursday, August 17, with two lanes maintained.
Northbound lanes will not be affected.
This arrangement will be in place while work is carried out to replace road pavement and build concrete medians across the project area.
Electronic signs will be in place before and during the changes and a reduced speed limit of 40 kmh will be in place during the work.
Once the two lanes of southbound traffic have switched onto the middle bridge, work will focus on building the medians on the Princes Highway north and south of the river.
Contractors will also be placing asphalt, landscaping and completing footpath work before all lanes are open in the final configuration.
While the major work is on track to finish later this year, Transport for NSW said minor work off the roadway might extend into next year.
