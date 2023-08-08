South Coast Register
Major milestone in $342m Nowra Bridge project reached as middle bridge reopens to traffic

By Glenn Ellard
Updated August 8 2023 - 2:46pm, first published 12:30pm
Nowra's middle bridge over the Shoalhaven River is due to reopen to southbound traffic on Thursday, August 17. Picture supplied.
The middle Nowra Bridge reopens to traffic next week as the bridge project moves towards completion.

