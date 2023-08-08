Leadership skills are vital to an organisation's success, but they can be hard to find, and even harder to define.
But Nowra TAFE is looking to upskill current and emerging leaders in local businesses, community groups and government agencies through a new course.
The Certificate IV in Leadership and Management courses will be offered in a face-to-face workshop program in August.
The first course starts on August 16 and is already full, but enrolments are being taken for the second course beginning on August 23.
Teacher Rosalie Whitington said the new 12-month courses aimed to support business growth by helping local leaders meet modern economic and social challenges, including handling difficult conversations and improving team dynamics.
"We're teaching skills such as emotional intelligence and innovation so leaders can realise their potential, gain confidence, and be better equipped for today's management environment," she said.
"The demand for this training reflects a desire by employers to grow their operations by enabling managers to improve their leadership skills and support the creation of high-performing teams - which leads to a stronger economy and greater job opportunities for the community."
The courses are supported by online tutorials and a delivery schedule that considers school holidays and work-life balance.
They teach a range of core and specialty units that will help leaders improve their skills in fields such as management, communication and critical thinking, with a strong focus on personal health and wellbeing.
Donna Newell is the licensee of LJ Hooker real estate at Batemans Bay, and has already implemented some of the knowledge she gained from the first workshop stream in Leadership at Work.
"The face-to-face workshop program gave me the opportunity to hone my communication skills and gain valuable insights into leadership and management concepts," she said.
"I now have the confidence to use my authentic leadership style to encourage and include all members of my team, regardless of experience, age, or background.
"It's a pleasure to see how they in turn grow and flourish."
