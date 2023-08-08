South Coast Register
TAFE course aimed at boosting leadership skills and the local economy

By Glenn Ellard
Updated August 8 2023 - 2:46pm, first published 11:52am
Nowra TAFE service coordinator Helen Mairinger and teacher Rosalie Whitington are excited to be delivering new leadership courses at TAFE Nowra. Picture supplied.
Leadership skills are vital to an organisation's success, but they can be hard to find, and even harder to define.

