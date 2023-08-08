South Coast Register
32-34 Ridgelands Drive, Sanctuary Point

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
August 9 2023 - 8:30am
Rare combined offering
3 Bed | 2 Bath | 5 Car

  • 32-34 Ridgelands Drive, Sanctuary Point
  • $1,190,000 - $1,300,000
  • Agency: Century 21, Nowra 4413 2166
  • Contact: Rachel Lea 0417 493 703
  • Inspect: By appointment

This is your chance to buy two properties and enjoy the endless possibilities this unique opportunity affords.

