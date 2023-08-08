Rare combined offering

This is your chance to buy two properties and enjoy the endless possibilities this unique opportunity affords.
Whether you use the space to build your dream home, consider building a duplex, move in or lease out the existing house, or simply keep the land as your own private green space, you can't go wrong.
At 32 Ridgelands Drive, situated on its own title, is a solid three-bedroom home with a carefully considered design that provides a cozy and functional space for family living.
The bedrooms are equipped with built-in robes and ceiling fans for added comfort. The main bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and extra large robes.
The kitchen serves as the central hub, separating two living areas.
Towards the front, there is a relaxed lounge room, while the family and dining room are situated at the rear. The dining room leads out to an oversized undercover entertaining area, providing ample space for outdoor activities.
Enjoy fans, ducted air-conditioning and solar panels, and the convenience of a concrete driveway that leads to the detached double garage and shed.
Next door, on a separate title, is 34 Ridgelands Drive. The land features established gardens, shrubs and a triple lock-up garage/workshop at the rear. The size and layout of this block opens up numerous possibilities for the potential buyer.
