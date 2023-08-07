The Berry Chamber of Commerce has launched a brand new campaign to boost local businesses.
On Monday evening (August 7) the chamber officially launched Local.Berry - the online business directory with a fresh look, bringing small operators to the fore.
Chamber of Commerce president Kate Dezarnaulds said the new site will be a one-stop-shop to inform people about locals offering services, including trades, professional services, childcare, real estate, retail, health, beauty, food and beverage.
"In a time when local economies are facing unprecedented challenges and cost of living pressures, the Local.Berry campaign aims to underscore the significance of shopping locally," she said.
"Contrary to common misconceptions, supporting local businesses doesn't necessarily require spending more money.
"By redirecting spending to our local businesses, we can make a substantial difference, particularly during times of low tourism, providing a much-needed boost to the local economy."
Local-Berry community manager Holly Hankin added that the simple shift, to redirect a bit of your usual spending to a locally-owned business, makes a tangible difference in the community.
"When you support locally owned businesses, you're not just contributing to the success of individual enterprises; you're also bolstering the local economy and promoting the employment of local residents," she said.
"Studies show that when you spend $100 at a local business, approximately 58% more of your money stays within the community compared to spending the same amount at a multinational company-based store."
Local-Berry includes a wide range of local businesses and services, including building and trades, professional services, food and drink, retail, health and beauty, rural services, and more.
To find a local business, visit: www.local.berry.org.au
The Berry Chamber of Commerce is a proactive organisation committed to fostering economic growth and promoting local businesses in Berry.
