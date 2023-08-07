Jervis Bay Marine Rescue unit commander Kevin Hill has been presented with the prestigious NSW Maritime Medal.
Transport Minister Jo Haylen presented the medal honouring Mr Hill's commitment to safety during a ceremony at the Sydney International Boat Show in Darling Harbour.
It was recognition of the way Mr Hill had gone above and beyond as a rescue vessel skipper since joining Marine Rescue a decade ago, as well as training, educating and encouraging boaters to be safe on the water.
However the award came as a complete surprise.
"I went to the boat show to have a look around," Mr Hill said.
"I knew I was in the running for the medal but never thought I would be awarded it."
He said he was "very humbled" by the award, which was presented every two years.
"It was quite an honour."
Mr Hill joined Marine Rescue in December 2013 after moving to the Shoalhaven from Canberra.
In fact the urge to spend more time of the water was a driving factor behind the move, because in Canberra it was difficult to get the sea time needed to gain qualifications.
"I saw it as an opportunity to get the sea time I needed," Mr Hill said.
"I went back to TAFE and got my maritime qualifications hand in glove with getting the Marine Rescue qualifications."
Since then he had worked commercially and as a volunteer, and seen many incidents and rescues.
Mr Hill said two rescues stood out in his mind - both at the same place in similar circumstances, and only days apart.
"In February we had an incident when a girl got into trouble while standup paddle boarding inside Jervis Bay off Iluka Beach near Green Patch, and her father swam out to help her," he recalled.
"But they had travelled a distance from shore, and our fear was that the father was going to end up being the casualty and not the daughter."
But the crew got to them in record time, and managed to get them both safely back to shore.
"It really hit home the next day when myself and one of the crew members, together with some others staff, were manning a raffle stand at the local shopping centre and the family walked in," Mr Hill said.
"The mother was overwhelmed with emotion and the little girl was just thrilled to see us, and of course the father just couldn't thank us enough for saving him and his daughter.
"That was quite an emotional experience."
But just a few days later there was a similar incident at the same location, when a woman off her paddleboard, and while the Marine Rescue crew responded in the same way and other resources were deployed, the woman could not be saved.
"It was devastating," Mr Hill said.
"It was such a tragic outcome."
He said the young mother who died could not swim, and was not experienced in the water.
"If she'd had a lifejacket on or even perhaps a tether to her paddleboard, that might have made all the difference for her."
While there are good and bad incidents that stuck in his mind, Mr Hill was focused on preparing for the coming boating season.
He said the unit had been given permission to purchase two rescue water craft, which he hoped would not only enhance the unit's rescue ability, but also help attract some younger volunteers.
Mr Hill said the water craft were "pretty much are converted jetskis", and he hoped the popular vessels would draw in younger volunteers who would stay with Marine Rescue and gain marine qualifications.
