Transport Minister presents award recognising commitment to safety

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated August 7 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 2:30pm
Transport Minister Jo Haylen presents Jervis Bay Marine Rescue unit commander Kevin Hill with the NSW Maritime Medal. Picture supplied.
Jervis Bay Marine Rescue unit commander Kevin Hill has been presented with the prestigious NSW Maritime Medal.

