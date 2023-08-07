The SAHSSI 30 walk around Jervis Bay on Saturday, August 5, has been hailed an outstanding success.
Organiser Joanne Warren said despite a few people being scared off by grey clouds and the forecast of rain, more than 250 people took part in the walk.
"It was really successful, everyone had a great day," Ms Warren said.
And while the money was still being tallied, she expected the fundraiser to collect close to $20,000 to help with the costs of SAHSSI's supported accommodation and women's refuge for those fleeing domestic violence.
Ms Warren said the numbers were well up on last year.
"It's definitely an increase in the funds raised, and definitely an increase in the numbers, which sets us up well for next year," she said.
READ MORE:
"It was a great day all round."
The walk started between 8 and 9am at White Sands Park, travelling along a shared walkway to Plantation Point where food and refreshments were available.
From there the walkers travelled along bush tracks, formed walkways and along beaches to and through HMAS Creswell, to the Iluka Beach picnic area.
Many stopped after enjoying the festive atmosphere and refreshments at Iluka, while others turned around to complete the return journey and mark off the full 30km.
Ms Warren said the last of the 30km walkers returned to White Sands Park just before 4pm.
Along the way the walkers enjoyed spectacular scenery over white sand beaches, crystal clear waterways, and close encounters with wildlife.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.