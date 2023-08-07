South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

More walkers and more money make for 'a great day all round'

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated August 7 2023 - 1:42pm, first published 12:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The SAHSSI All Stars at the start of Saturday's 30km walk. Picture supplied.
The SAHSSI All Stars at the start of Saturday's 30km walk. Picture supplied.

The SAHSSI 30 walk around Jervis Bay on Saturday, August 5, has been hailed an outstanding success.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.