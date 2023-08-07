South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Speed limits dropping at Milton and Lake Tabourie

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated August 7 2023 - 1:13pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The speed zone change at Milton. Picture supplied.
The speed zone change at Milton. Picture supplied.

Speed limits continue to be cut in the Shoalhaven as the population grows.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.