Speed limits continue to be cut in the Shoalhaven as the population grows.
This time the speed limit reductions apply to sections of the Princes Highway in Milton and Lake Tabourie.
The speed limit will drop from 60 to 50 kmh on the highway in Milton, from 100 metres west of Myrtle Street for 440 metres north.
The speed limit will also drop from 80 to 70 kmh on the Princes Highway at Lake Tabourie, from 430 metres south of River Road for 2.4 kilometres north.
Both changes will take place on Sunday, August 20.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said reviews of the speed zones were initiated by a request from Shoalhaven City Council and the local residents and ratepayers association to accommodate an increase in residential development.
"Due to the amount of driveway accesses, the Princes Highway speed zone will be reduced in both locations to provide for safer turning movements," the spokesperson said.
"Speeding is the biggest contributor to road trauma in NSW so it's important that motorists are aware of the changed speed limit and follow the road rules."
Message boards will be onsite at the Princes Highway at Milton and Lake Tabourie two weeks before and one week following the speed zone reductions, to notify motorists of the changes.
