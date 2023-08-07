What's planned for the Shoalhaven: development applications for early August

Development is always a hot issue in the Shoalhaven, but many don't know the plans for their local area.
So, with that in mind, the South Coast Register will bring you the developments recently lodged with Shoalhaven City Council.
All developments are sorted below by the date submissions were made to council.
According to council policy, submissions on Development Applications can be made on the Shoalhaven City DA tracker, within 14 days of the date appearing on the application.
Development applications dealing with private residences have not been included on this list unless they would create a dual occupancy, involve a block of units or apartments, or would add another storey to a house.
Four cottages on Chinaman's Island, in the waters of Lake Conjola, are slated for demolition.
These days, the island is owned by the NSW Government and managed by Crown Lands. But back in the 1950s, 12 cottages were built on the island under a lease by ballot system.
Some of the cottages were used as holiday homes through the 50s and 60s, while others were permanent residences.
By the 1970s, those leases had ceased and the buildings were slated for demolition.
Yet little action was made, and by 2012 only five of the 12 cottages were demolished. Two more were destroyed in the Black Summer bushfires of 2019-20.
Historically, attempts to heritage list the buildings were made, but were ultimately unsuccessful.
Currently five cottages remain on the island. Only four would be demolished under the latest plan, along with their associated structures including outbuildings, underground septic tanks and jetties.
According to an environmental report in the development application, Chinaman's Island simply isn't suitable for residences or holiday homes.
"The intention of removing the cottages is to ultimately return the island to its natural state," the report read.
"The site is severely constrained and not considered suitable for ongoing residential use, noting the island is flood prone, bushfire prone, containing biodiversity... is not connected to reticulated water or sewer, and lacks easy access in case of emergency."
The plans propose changing the boundaries of two existing lots at Cambewarra Rd, near Bomaderry Public School.
The intention is to even up the block sizes and build a dual-occupancy development (duplex) on each lot.
Each duplex will be made up of a two-storey residence at the front, and a single-storey residence behind.
According to the DA's environmental report, one of the dwellings has been designed such that it is accessible for residents with a disability.
Builders Burbank Australia have put forth a proposal for a second home, in addition to one already approved at 2 Gungaroo Pl, Nowra.
The site has an area of 820.4sqm which is currently vacant, and the proposal is for a new brick veneer single storey residence to be constructed vacant block.
Any waste or noise created from the dwelling will be associated from the use of domestic purposes only. The builder is seeking to modify DA consent DA21/2511 to reflect the change.
A small block of two units is proposed for a currently vacant block on Camden St, Ulladulla.
Plans show the units in question would be single storey dwellings.
The development site is located in an established residential area in Ulladulla, characterised by mixture of single and double storey dwellings.
The first tenants of a new development in the Huskisson industrial estate are working to open a crossfit gym.
Plans submitted to council show the proposed gym would fill U7/30 Duranbah Dr.
A report to the council outlined that construction work would be limited to installing two additional bathroom and shower facilities, catering for the needs of CrossFit members.
Signage will be erected on the front facade of the tenancy; the 7-unit development shares 18 car spaces on the property.
A proposal has been submitted to turn an existing house into a childcare centre, on the corner of Plunkett St and Journal St, Nowra.
The development application includes additions to the existing building at 134 Plunkett St, along with extra outbuildings, construction of a 41 space car park, landscaping, and outdoor play areas.
Demolition of an existing garage on the block is also proposed to make way for the childcare centre.
According to a report to council, operating hours for the proposed child care centre will be Monday to Friday, 7am to 6pm; it is anticipated that the child care centre will employ 16 full time staff, and care for up to 120 children.
