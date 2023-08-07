BRAGGING rights, along with AFL South Coast Division Two competition points, were up for grabs on Saturday when two Shoalhaven rivals clashed.
The Nowra Albatross Vikings played host to the Ulladulla Dockers on Saturday at the Nowra Showground with the visitors getting the competition points.
The Dockers won the match 12.10.82 to 5.2.32 in what was another strong effort.
Ulladulla took control in the first quarter with a 3.2.20 to 1.1.7 effort and maintained its dominance for the remaining three quarters.
The consistent Dockers kicked three goals in each quarter and went onto record victory number 11 for the season.
Matthew Thompson had another great game for the Dockers and kicked five goals.
Patrick Wall [three] Harrison Donohue [two], Ben Clough and Dayne Ewings also kicked majors for Ulladulla.
Justin Weller did well for the Vikings and put three goals on the scoreboard for the home-side.
Luke Russell, Ben Shephard, Matthew Graham, Ben Clough, Matthew Thompson and Harrison Donohue were named best on ground for the Dockers.
Lewis O'Brien, Jacob Moss, Luke McLeod, Mark Bignell, Justin Weller and Caleb Sutton played well for the Vikings.
