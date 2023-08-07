Voice to parliament, travel card 'fiasco'

I will be voting "Yes" to the recognition of Indigenous Australians in our Constitution and to establishing a Voice guaranteeing them a right to be able to make representations to the Government and Parliament.
But it seems most of the polls show the No case, advocated by Liberal leader Peter Dutton and others, is winning the debate.
I have friends and acquaintances with a variety of political views and allegiances and I have been asking them to look at the simple substance of the issue and to not be diverted or confused by the many "red herrings" that opponents have been pushing.
The words of Andrew Gee, MP for Calare in western NSW who quit the National Party over the coalition's opposition to the issue, are worthy of consideration by those who are persuaded by the polls :
"You can't be governed by polls. You would never do anything meaningful; you'd never fight for anything; you'd never move the country forward."
I am with him in believing we ought to be on the right side of history on this defining question. In his opinion his coalition colleagues who are urging a "No" vote are on the wrong side of history and, he says, "They have rocks in their head".
I simply ask my fellow citizens to look at the simple proposition that is being put in the referendum and not to be diverted or confused by the misrepresentation and mischief that is being promoted by some.
What must have our first nations people thought when the tall ships landed on their shores, with strange men of different colour, in fancy dress?
Why were they here? Who were these men of different colour? Were they to be befriended or feared? Little did our first nations people know that these strange visitors were here to steal their land, their country.
By the stroke of the pen, a foreign land lay claim to it. No say in it by our first peoples and now in the 21st century, they are still being denied a say. Their rightful place is in the constitution, with a Voice to Parliament, no if's or buts about it.
I ask Mr. Dutton this question - "Why shouldn't our first nations people have a Voice to Parliament?". The opposition's excuse that it will divide the nation, is pure poppycock. I will support recognition for our first nations people and vote yes with pride.
Well, it's not very often that you will find me agreeing with Gareth Ward but, with the Pensioner Travel Card fiasco I'm right behind him.
What the government has done in reducing the travel card from just that to a "shopper document" is nothing but ludicrous. They (the Government) has removed what is the ability of people, who don't have a vehicle, to travel on public transport.
As those of us who live in rural or semi-rural areas already know, is that public transport is something that is already in a dismal state. On top of this, by entering into a deal with "united" service stations they have also limited the amount of service stations that those lucky enough to have a vehicle can fill up their car on the travel card as there are very few "united" service stations once you get out of the city limits of Newcastle, Sydney, and Wollongong.
Where is our local member on this? Why aren't we hearing the outrage from her about this for the voters who helped put her into office?
