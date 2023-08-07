South Coast Register
Investigations centre on two men in small silver Mitsubishi hatchback

By Glenn Ellard
Updated August 7 2023 - 11:44am, first published 10:00am
Police are investigating incidents in the Jervis Bay National Park and other sensitive locations. Picture supplied.
Police are investigating incidents where trees have been illegally felled around Jervis Bay and the surrounding area.

