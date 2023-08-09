What's on in the Shoalhaven? We've picked 7 great weekend events

Want to know more on the upcoming Voice to Parliament referendum? Our communities are hosting info sessions for all voters. Ulladulla, you're up on Friday (August 11) at the Civic Centre, starting 5.30pm. Bomaderry is next with a forum at the Community Centre on August 14, also from 5.30pm. The Bay and Basin will have their own info night at Vincentia High School on August 23, 6.30pm.

