What's on in the Shoalhaven? We've picked 7 great weekend events

Live Music
Get grooving
The Shoalhaven has you covered for live entertainment this weekend. Indie rockers Teenage Dads are playing Shoalhaven Heads Bowlo on Friday (August 11) at 8pm, and Cambewarra Community Hall will host folk musicians Kejafi on Saturday (August 12, 7pm). Greenwell Point Bowling Club has The Psychedelics playing groovy 60s classics this Saturday, 7.30pm.
Voice Forums
Find out the facts
Want to know more on the upcoming Voice to Parliament referendum? Our communities are hosting info sessions for all voters. Ulladulla, you're up on Friday (August 11) at the Civic Centre, starting 5.30pm. Bomaderry is next with a forum at the Community Centre on August 14, also from 5.30pm. The Bay and Basin will have their own info night at Vincentia High School on August 23, 6.30pm.
Science Week
Talks at Huskisson
Jervis Bay Maritime Museum is powering into the future with a special Science Week program for the community to attend. Explore the creative powers of artificial intelligence, learn about coastal research projects here at home, and discover the new technologies that are helping scientists track fish for marine park conservation. Stop in to Jervis Bay Maritime Museum on Saturday (August 12) - talks are running at 10.30am, 11.30am, and 12.30pm. Talks are included with museum admission. Find the full program on their website: www.jervisbaymaritimemuseum.com.au
Dog Day
Community outing
Dogs in the Park NSW is bringing their festivities to Berry, for a joyous day out. Dogs and their owners can socialise, join fun games, and check out locally-owned pet businesses at their market stalls. Bring your pooch to Berry Bowling Club on Sunday (August 13), 10am-3pm.
Wedding Fair
South Coast Wedding Trail
Save the date: the South Coast Wedding Fair and Wedding Trail is back this weekend (August 12-13). The Fair and Trail is the perfect way to meet local suppliers, taste delicious food, listen to bands, and visit venues. On Saturday, hit the road to some of the most amazing wedding venues around the Shoalhaven. Then on Sunday, stop in to Pyree School of Arts to meet local vendors. For more info, visit www.southcoastweddingfair.com
Paddle Out
Outrigger Canoe Club
Have a go at paddling with the Jervis Bay Outrigger Canoe Club. This Sunday (August 13) the club is offering punters a chance to try the sport, and find out what the club is all about. Meet the crew at the Jervis Bay Sailing clubhouse, 7am. Bring a towel, hat, sunglasses, and water bottle.
Market Fare
Shop local, shop fresh
Catch the Nowra CBD Fresh Food Markets (Thursday, 2-6pm), Berry Farmers Market (Thursday, 2-5pm), Berry Bowling Club Markets (Saturday, 9am-2pm), Jervis Bay Maritime Museum Market (Saturday, 10am-2pm), and Kangaroo Valley Farmers Market (Sunday, 9am-1pm).
Coming Up
Arts Muster
Embrace your creative side at a weekend of arts and crafts workshops, artisans markets, and Aboriginal cultural experiences, at Arts Muster Jervis Bay. Happening at Huskisson on August 19-20. For more, visit www.artsmuster.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.