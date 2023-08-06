It's a picture-perfect morning on Currambene Creek at Woollamia. Sun shining, a light breeze, and water almost like glass.
Mako Paddle Club is a few members down as they gather on the bank. Eight of their top paddlers are off to the World Dragon Boat Racing Championship in Thailand, representing Team Australia - but there's still enough to fill one boat, so this morning's run is a go.
As their teammates prepare to compete on the world stage, Mako has sent a message of support to Team Australia.
It's easy to see why the keen paddlers get out on the water, even on a cool morning in the off-season.
If the camaraderie isn't enough, then the scenery sure is; club member Ness Waddell said they're out on the water nearly every week, rain or shine.
"We're in our off-season at the moment, so it's all about getting the body moving," she said.
"It's a lovely activity to do on a winter's morning any day."
Mako has gone from strength to strength since it was founded in 2019.
There are about 60 paddlers who make up the club - enough to fill three dragon boats - of all ages from 21 to 70.
They have also been punching above their weight on the representative sport circuit, competing at state, national, and now international level; they've also hosted interstate teams to train in the Shoalhaven.
Mako's next challenge is to build themselves a proper home at Woollamia.
As they ride a wave of success in the sporting world, their boats are living in the bush next to the local boat ramp.
The Jervis Bay club has asked Shoalhaven City Council to get on board, and allocate a patch of land at Woolamia boat ramp, for the paddlers to build a proper storage facility for their watercraft.
