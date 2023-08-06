South Coast Register
Mako Paddle Club sends support to team members at World Dragon Boat Racing Championship - we jumped on board for a morning on the water

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated August 7 2023 - 11:44am, first published 8:00am
From their home base at Woollamia, Mako Paddle Club has sent a message of support to Team Australia, which is competing at the World Dragon Boat Racing Championship in Thailand. Picture by Jorja McDonnell.
It's a picture-perfect morning on Currambene Creek at Woollamia. Sun shining, a light breeze, and water almost like glass.

