Video: Snakes seen fighting in Gerringong amid warmer winter days

By Natalie Croxon
Updated August 5 2023 - 9:06am, first published 8:58am
Warmer than usual winter temperatures have heightened snake activity, with two male snakes even spotted fighting it out for a female's attentions in Gerringong.

