Warmer than usual winter temperatures have heightened snake activity, with two male snakes even spotted fighting it out for a female's attentions in Gerringong.
The footage of the red-bellied black snakes competing for breeding rights, was shot by a Gerringong resident and sent to Illawarra Snake Catcher Glen Peacock in late July.
Mr Peacock said he was surprised to see this particular behaviour at this time, but it was not unusual for snakes to become more active in milder winters.
He said he had received more reports of snakes recently with the warmer temperatures.
In the first three days of August, Albion Park recorded two days of 22.8 degrees, almost four degrees higher than what is typical for the month.
At Bellambi the mercury rose above 20 degrees the last four days of July - when the average temperature is 17.2 degrees - and the first day of August.
Kiama has also had a run of unseasonably warm days, exceeding the July average by more than seven degrees on Sunday, July 30.
The snakes captured on video, Mr Peacock said, had gotten a head-start on the mating season as a result of the weather.
Mr Peacock said snakes did not hibernate in winter like bears, but instead entered brumation, becoming less active.
They still sought out the warmth of the sun, he said, so in winter snake call-outs typically happened when someone disturbed them - for example, if they were in a firewood heap - or they were brumating in someone's backyard.
Mr Peacock said some snakes were more common in winter; diamond pythons did not mind cool conditions and he had received a couple of calls about these snakes in the past week.
He explained that once daytime temperatures started averaging 24 degrees, the snake activity really ramped up.
And Mr Peacock expects to be especially busy this summer, which is likely to be hotter and drier; the Bureau of Meteorology has issued an El Nino alert, advising that the climate pattern associated with this weather is likely in the coming weeks.
Mr Peacock said snakes sought out water in drier conditions, such as creeks and water features in backyards.
