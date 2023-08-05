Six Shoalhaven teams are on their way to Bathurst for the Variety Club Bash that starts tomorrow (Sunday, August 6).
The teams gathered at South Nowra today (Saturday, August 5), in cars at least 25 years old before heading off about 10am to the Bash starting line.
The teams have raised more than $80,000 for the Bash, that will see them travel nearly 6,000km across the country before eventually dipping their toes in the Indian Ocean at the Batavia Coast near Geraldton.
On the way they will have overnight stops in Hay and Broken Hill in NSW, Wilpena Pound and Coober Pedy in South Australia, Yulara in the Northern Territory, and Warburton, Leonora, Meekatharra and Geraldton in WA.
Among the Shoalhaven participants are some Bash veterans including Bob Dix who is lining up for his 29th event, and Brian Muller who is taking part in his 28th.
Mr Muller said the trip was close to the longest he had been on during his years in the Bash, although some previous events had also travelled to WA.
He said the camaraderie kept him coming back to the Bash.
"I catch up with people that I only see once a year that I call great friends," Mr Muller said.
The Bash had been likened to a giant travelling circus - rolling into often remote towns and then rolling out again, "and having a lot of fun on the way", he said.
And through the Bash, "I've seen more of Australia than about 95 per cent of Australians will probably ever see - it's a great experience."
Another key factor is raising money for the Variety Club and the work it does to help children who are sick, facing disadvantage or dealing with disabilities throughout Australia, including several projects in the Shoalhaven.
Mr Muller said the fundraising kept going all year round - including a golf day, a day the the races, Bunnings barbecues and each car signing up its own sponsors.
The Shoalhaven community has shown tremendous support for the Bash participants over the years.
While the number of local teams is down a bit this year following a couple of retirements, the Shoalhaven continues to have the highest per capita representation in the Bash of any region within NSW.
But it is not all fun and games.
There can be plenty of mechanical hurdles along the way - some of them far from expected, like one Mr Muller encountered last year.
"We put a brand new alternator in three weeks before we left last year, then got 17km into the bash and the engine started coughing and spluttering - the alternator died.
"You think you're doing the right thing and put the new parts in, and replace them, and that's what happens."
A year on he was able to laugh about it, as just another on the long list of colourful Bash experiences.
Yet taking part in the Bash is not cheap.
Each team needs to raise at least $8,500 per car to start, and then there are the costs of petrol, accommodation and vehicle maintenance along the way.
This year there will be the added costs of flights back from Perth, and getting the cars transported back - in whatever shape they are in by the time the teams reach the finish line.
But Mr Muller said it was all worth it - for the experiences, the memories, the fun along the way, and the benefits to the community.
