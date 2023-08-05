South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Six cars head off today to cross Australia in the Variety Club Bash

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated August 5 2023 - 2:50pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Muller and Garry Arnold with the M and M car they are taking on the Variety Club Bash. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
Brian Muller and Garry Arnold with the M and M car they are taking on the Variety Club Bash. Picture by Glenn Ellard.

Six Shoalhaven teams are on their way to Bathurst for the Variety Club Bash that starts tomorrow (Sunday, August 6).

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.