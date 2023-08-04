Deaths down as local COVID-19 case numbers continue to fall

There has been a major drop in the number of COVID-19 deaths across NSW in the past week.
Coronavirus claimed 20 lives during the week ending 4pm on Thursday, August 3, compared to 34 the previous week.
The number of new COVID-19 cases reported across the state remained stable at 1978, compared to 1949 the previous week.
In the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District there were 106 new cases, continuing the decline from 118 the previous week and 196 two weeks earlier.
Of this week's local cases, 55 were detected through rapid antigen tests, and 51 through PCR tests.
In the health district there have been 320 COVI cases detected by PCR tests in the past four weeks, including 85 in Shoalhaven, 15 in Kiama, 71 in Shellharbour and 149 in Wollongong.
