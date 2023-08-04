South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Burns in the Seven Mile Beach National Park and Worrigee Nature Reserve

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated August 4 2023 - 4:20pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A hazard reduction burn is planned for the Seven Mile Beach National Park. Picture supplied.
A hazard reduction burn is planned for the Seven Mile Beach National Park. Picture supplied.

The National Parks and Wildlife service is continuing a busy hazard reduction burn schedule, with two due to take part on Saturday, August 5 - weather permitting.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.