The National Parks and Wildlife service is continuing a busy hazard reduction burn schedule, with two due to take part on Saturday, August 5 - weather permitting.
There will be a 13-hectare burn in the Seven Mile Beach National Park, and a five-hectare burn in the Worrigee Nature Reserve.
These burns will reduce naturally accumulated fuel loads in the reserves to protect nearby private properties and businesses from future bushfires.
The burns are scheduled to begin at 10am on Saturday, with mop up and patrol continuing on Sunday.
In the Worrigee Nature Reserve, all trails north of Quinns Gate, including Worrigee North trail and the Pipeline trail will be closed for the duration of burn.
In the Seven Mile Beach National Park, the southwest corner of the park including the Sand Track will be closed.
These areas will be reopened once burning operations are complete and they are deemed safe.
READ MORE:
Smoke might be visible to residents in Nowra, Bomaderry, Shoalhaven Heads, Gerroa and Berry.
People vulnerable to smoke are encouraged to stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed to reduce exposure.
Local roads, including Gerroa Rd and Bolong Rd near Seven Mile Beach, and Basil, Isa and Worrigee roads, might experience smoke.
Motorists are reminded to exercise caution and drive to conditions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.