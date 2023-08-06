The warmer months are not far away, and for many areas that means snakes will soon become more active.
Shaun Armstrong from Shoalhaven Snake Catchers says there are a few things people can do now to reduce the chance of snakes entering their yards.
He said the first thing was to reduce the number of possible snake hiding spots.
Remove all loose ground cover such as fallen leaves, he said, while fallen timber, tin sheeting, rubbish and rock piles should also be removed.
"While rock walls are an attractive piece of garden scape, it is advisable to fill in all gaps and holes in and around the rocks," Mr Armstrong said.
"The less hiding spots animals can use, the better."
He also suggested checking the borders of concrete slabs and other decking for holes and gaps made by other animals.
"Snakes will not dig holes or burrows themselves, instead using ones created by other animals such as rats and mice," Mr Armstrong said.
"Filling in and sealing these is recommended."
Meanwhile, vegetation such as hedges and border plants that sit on or close to ground level provide snakes with a great spot for basking without having to expose themselves to predators.
"We recommend trimming hedges to create a gap between the ground and the first branches," Mr Armstrong said.
Rock retaining walls are a haven for snake habitat, especially when there is a pool or pond nearby, he added.
He suggested removing or trimming all overgrown vegetation and filling in any gaps in the rocks.
"Blockwork or brick retaining walls also direct snakes along the base," Mr Armstrong said.
"With this in mind, make sure ends of the wall are kept tidy and any vegetation is trimmed up off the ground."
With weather forecasters predicting an El Nino hitting Australia later this year, leading to hotter and drier conditions, Mr Armstrong said people needed to keep a close eye on areas that contained water - such as swimming pools and fish or frog ponds.
He said ponds were a major attraction for snakes as they provided not only water, but also food.
Snakes are also quite adept at hiding in grass that is more than 10cm high.
Mr Armstrong suggested keeping your lawn mown short and paying attention to fence lines and edges.
"Snakes tend to follow walls and fences and if the grass or weeds aren't kept in check, they can travel undetected," he said.
Because snakes cannot control their body temperatures, they will seek out cooler places to go during days of hot weather.
Installing weather seals and making sure any gaps in windows or doors are fixed will reduce the likelihood of a snake entering your home, Mr Armstrong said.
"Keep in mind that a snake can squeeze through a gap that is only one third of its thickness."
A key consideration to reducing snakes is reducing the amount of the food they are hunting.
Mr Armstrong said rodents were a major source of food for snakes in the Shoalhaven, along with frogs and other reptiles.
"Reducing the attraction of rodents to your residence will in turn reduce the attraction of snakes," he said.
"Bird seed, chook food, compost or any other rodent attractants should not be left out.
"Instead, keep these supplies in air tight containers or bins where possible."
Mr Armstrong said keeping on top of yard maintenance would "drastically reduce the likelihood of encountering a snake on your property".
But he said there were a few things to consider if you do see a snake in your yard.
"As our endemic species are shy, secretive and well camouflaged animals, you are most likely to only see a small percentage of snakes that pass through your property," he said.
"Killing the snake that has entered your property is a poor solution to a much bigger problem.
"When a snake is killed, prime habitat is opened up to another snake to take advantage of.
"You are also running the risk of being bitten and your children or dogs are no safer in the long run," Mr Armstrong said.
"Instead, making your yard as uninviting to snakes as possible is the best bet, as doing this will urge snakes to move on much quicker."
But if you do happen to see a snake in your yard, he said the best advice was to walk away and leave it alone.
"If you have any pets or small children, bring them inside and call a licensed snake catcher while keeping an eye on the snake."
