A group of Shoalhaven High School students is being taught practical skills in home care and maintenance through a partnership between Bunnings, Nowra Rotary and the PCYC.
And after a successful program with boys from the school earlier this year, the latest four-week course is being run for girls in year nine.
They are spending one session each week at the Nowra Bunnings store, being taught a range of practical skills.
Week one looked at patching a damaged wall, while week two on Thursday, August 3, focused on preparing and painting a surface.
Weeks three and four will look at assembling a flat pack, and creating a vegetable garden as part of a paddock to plate project.
It mirrored a four-week course run in March for teenage boys from the school, who were all given $50 Bunnings vouchers when the course ended, and encouraged to apply for work experience or even part-time jobs in the store.
Rotary said it was looking to expand the course to other schools in the region.
Nowra PCYC manager Rob Usher said the course's focus on life skills was important as it taught a level of independence.
