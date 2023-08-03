South Coast Register
Bunnings, Rotary and the PCYC combine to help students

By Glenn Ellard
Updated August 4 2023 - 9:24am, first published 8:34am
Shoalhaven High School students including Jordan Carson, Chelsea Stanyard, Tanesha Lowe and Angel Ceissman are joining staff from Bunnings at the PCYC for a range of practical lessons in home maintenance. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
A group of Shoalhaven High School students is being taught practical skills in home care and maintenance through a partnership between Bunnings, Nowra Rotary and the PCYC.

