Odd history: Nowra had its own alleged UFO sighting, by an HMAS Albatross pilot in 1954

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated August 6 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 11:30am
UFO fever is gripping the world right now.

