Betty Winstone is celebrating her 100th birthday - she shares her memories of growing up in Nowra

Jorja McDonnell
August 4 2023 - 8:00am
Nowra's Betty Winstone celebrates her 100th birthday on Friday (August 4). Picture supplied.
Betty Winstone's girlhood in Nowra was filled with days swimming in the Shoalhaven River, jumping off 'big rock', playing tennis at the Presbyterian Church, and dancing the night away at the local halls.

