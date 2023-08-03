South Coast Register
Layla to referee national basketball championships

Updated August 3 2023 - 2:33pm, first published 1:41pm
Layla Volpatti, 16, has been selected to ref a national basketball championship in Perth later this month. Picture supplied.
Layla Volpatti has been hand-picked to referee as part of the National School Basketball Championships in Perth this month.

