Layla to referee national basketball championships

Layla Volpatti has been hand-picked to referee as part of the National School Basketball Championships in Perth this month.
"This is the opportunity of a lifetime for me, one that I've been working toward since I started refereeing five years ago when I was only 11 years old," the 16-year-old said.
The Year 10 Bomaderry High student has been picked to travel with the NSW Boy's High School team to the championships running from August 19 to 25.
The young star likes to keep her skills on court just as sharp and currently plays as part of the Moss Vale Basketball Division 1 Under 18 girls team.
Proud Mum, Amanda, said the selection was a great reward for her daughter, but was also a wonderful reflection of the Shoalhaven Basketball referee development program.
"This is an honour that will see her refereeing the best school aged basketball players in Australia as a representative of the South Coast PSSA and Shoalhaven Basketball," Amanda said.
"The selection process had multiple steps and recognises the dedication that Layla has shown to developing as a referee over several years."
In March, she volunteered to referee over three school days at the CHS State Championships held in Bomaderry.
From there she was selected to travel with the PSSA South Coast NSW Boy's Basketball team to the Tri-Schools Tournament in Sydney.
At that tournament, a team was selected from schools across the public and private systems to represent NSW at the National School Basketball Championships; Layla was selected as their accompanying referee.
Layla is a familiar face to basketballers in the Shoalhaven - she's been a Tiger since she was nine and started refereeing when she was 11.
She regularly referees junior and senior domestic games, mentors green shirt referees, and coaches Aussie Hoops.
"It is an incredible opportunity for a referee from our region to be selected but one that comes with considerable cost," Layla said.
"We expect it to cost $4,000 to travel to Perth with one of my parents."
The family has launched a gofundme in the hopes of recouping about half the travel expenses to help see Layla referee at the national championships.
At the time of writing had reached $1200 of the $2000 goal.
She has refereed for SBA at Barrengarry and SJL this year as well as refereeing at school events on behalf of SBA.
Layla also travels to Kiama to referee when possible to get more experience on senior games.
There is no doubt that she will continue contributing to SBA's referee program and will share the experience gained at Nationals with the young referees that she mentors.
If you'd like to support Layla refereeing at the national championships, you can donate at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-layla-get-to-perth-to-referee-nationals
