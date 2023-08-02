Students from across the region will have an opportunity to play the Tongan Schoolboys in an exhibition rugby match in September.
Nowra Anglican College sports academy coordinator Kieran Wallace said the school was approached to host the Tongan Schoolboys ahead of their Australian Schoolboys tour.
"We hosted some school boys a few years back, and we were lucky enough to be asked again," he said.
"We've invited several players from a range of different schools and we've tried to keep it as local as possible.
"The vast majority of players are coming from the Shoalhaven, where we have a strong connection with Shoalhaven Rugby Club."
Students and players from Nowra Anglican College, St Johns, Kiama High School, Shoalhaven Rugby Club, Shellharbour Anglican College, Pacific Hills Christian School, Scone Grammar School, and Belmont Christian College will form the Nowra Anglican College, Invitational Barbarian side.
The match will take place on September 15 at Shoalhaven Rugby Park, with the gates opening at 4 pm.
The Nowra Anglican College Opens girls 7s team will also take on Frensham College from the Southern Highlands at 5:30 pm on the day, in the lead-up to the Barbarian's match against the Tongan Schoolboys at 6 pm.
The event is free to enter.
A canteen will be open the day, and tickets to a raffle will also be sold.
Mr Wallace said the money raised would go to the Shoalhaven Junior Rugby Club.
"We've got a New South Wales Waratahs to raffle, as well as some other prizes," he said.
"Everything raised will go directly to the Shoalhaven Rugby Club to promote their juniors, and establish a great connection between the club and the school."
