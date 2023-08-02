South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Nowra Anglican College Invitational team set to take on Tongan Schoolboys in an exhibition match

Vera Demertzis
By Vera Demertzis
Updated August 3 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Students from across the region will have an opportunity to play the Tongan Schoolboys in an exhibition rugby match in September. Picture supplied.
Students from across the region will have an opportunity to play the Tongan Schoolboys in an exhibition rugby match in September. Picture supplied.

Students from across the region will have an opportunity to play the Tongan Schoolboys in an exhibition rugby match in September.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.