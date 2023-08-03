The Shoalhaven Lydian Singers have given a choral farewell to their much loved former conductor, Alan Soden.
Alan was born on September 21, 1924 and died on July 19, 2023, just short of his 99th birthday.
He is survived by his wife June, sons Warwick and Trevor, daughter Cathy Corderoy. Another daughter, Roslyn, pre- deceased him.
He has been affectionately remembered by the Shoalhaven Lydian Singers and the musical community in Nowra.
Two of Alan's favourite pieces, 'Speed Your Journey from Nabucco' by Verdi and John Rutter's 'The Lord Bless You and Keep You' formed a fitting finale to the service attended by his family, friends and parishioners and conducted by Rev Simon Chaplin at St Luke's, Berry on July 26.
Alan grew up in Moss Vale where his father, Val, had a large general store and enjoyed playing cricket against Donald Bradman in that great cricketer's teenage years. Val was an organist and choir master at their local church and music was central to family life.
As an 8-year-old Alan announced to his family that he wanted to be a bass singer when he grew up.
Alan became an electrician and took a position in a power station in Sydney during World War II which was protected industry.
He joined a 30 voice choir and took singing lessons, entering many competitions.
In 1949 Alan entered the prestigious Sun Aria competition, a particularly memorable one because Joan Sutherland came first , Lauris Elms came second and Alan Soden came third.
Both Joan and Lauris went on to have international singing careers, and Alan could have had a similar career, however, he had married the love of his life, June, another singer, and had begun a family together.
The salary he was offered was not really sufficient to maintain a family and he would be away from home a lot, so he declined the offer.
Alan's voice boomed at the end of each 'The Argonauts' children's program on ABC Radio.
His voice was the famous finale to each session: "A jolly good night to you, and you, and YOU" with a deep low note.
A change of employment meant Alan joined the Dairy Farmers Milk Company, where he spent 35 years. The last five years of his career was spent managing the Moss Vale branch.
Alan retired in 1985, where he and June moved to Shoalhaven Heads and they became active in the musical life of the Shoalhaven.
Alan and June joined the Lydian Singers in 1985, and Alan becoming their conductor not long after.
He was also the vice president of the Nowra Music Club, now known as Music Shoalhaven.
Alan retired from conducting the Lydians in 1999 and was followed by Carolyn Cave till 2006 when she returned to her native Canada.
However he continued to sing with the choir for some more years.
