South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
Our People

Lydian singers farewell beloved conductor Alan Soden

Updated August 3 2023 - 2:59pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Lydian Singers conductor Alan Soden was given a choral farwell on July 26, 2023.
Former Lydian Singers conductor Alan Soden was given a choral farwell on July 26, 2023.

The Shoalhaven Lydian Singers have given a choral farewell to their much loved former conductor, Alan Soden.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.