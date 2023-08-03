Medical personnel often have to deal with people who are grieving.
Several staff members at Nowra's Junction Street Family Practice have had their own experiences of grief, and have used that to make a significant contribution to a newly released national online learning course helping general practices support patients through grief and bereavement.
While the module was originally written by subject matter experts at Illawarra Shoalhaven Health District and distributed across Australia, Nowra-based GP Dr Dominic Frawley helped adapt the content for a general practice setting.
Dr Frawley said he hoped the training would equip and build the confidence of general practitioners and non-clinical general practice staff in responding to someone battling grief.
And he said the keys were care and compassion.
"It is helpful to remember that people who are grieving don't need to be fixed, and most people are incredibly resilient," he said.
"Grief is our natural human response to loss.
"We will all experience loss following the death of someone significant in our lives in our lifetime - the grief may last many years, but the intensity might change," Dr Frawley said.
"GPs and practice staff are well placed to support people who are grieving, as we have an existing connection and understanding.
"We're generally the first port of call and are regarded as a trusted source of advice and support," he said
"Sometimes people believe they need specialist training to assist people who are grieving, but in most cases the main thing people need is compassion, authenticity and warmth.
"On occasions, specialist support is needed and it is helpful to be able to identify when people do need to be referred to a specialist service.
"These skills are best learnt once someone is on the job and relating to people in a general practice setting every day," Dr Frawley said.
"Some people might want to talk about their feelings or thoughts with someone who they know isn't going to judge them.
"However, generally what you say isn't as important as how you say it.
"Allowing time to sit with someone who is feeling that overwhelming sense of sadness can be very helpful and reduce their sense of loneliness," Dr Frawley said.
South Eastern Primary Health Network Coordinare has funded a series of short videos featuring the Junction Street Family Practice's manager, Gail Lloyd and practice nurse, Lorraine Evison.
The videos are incorporated into the grief training offered to medical staff across the nation.
"Building capacity in general practice is important to ensure that health services are accessible, focused on the needs of the person and coordinated across all parts of the health system," said Coordinare's CEO Prudence Buist.
