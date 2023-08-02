South Coast Register
NPWS burning 23 hectares today - Thursday, August 3

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated August 3 2023 - 9:46am, first published 9:32am
A hazard reduction burn is being conducted today (Thursday, August 3) in the Bamarang Nature Reserve. Picture supplied.
The National Parks and Wildlife Service is conducting another hazard reduction burn in Bamarang Nature Reserve from today (Thursday, August 3).

