The National Parks and Wildlife Service is conducting another hazard reduction burn in Bamarang Nature Reserve from today (Thursday, August 3).
It will treat 23 hectares of bushland in the reserve's eastern section, about three kilometres west of Nowra.
This strategic burn will enhance the reserve's biodiversity, help to protect the community from future wildfires, and provide safe access to firefighters ahead of summer.
Yalwal Road and Longreach Road might be impacted by smoke during the day, so motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.
People vulnerable to smoke are encouraged to remain indoors and keep their doors and windows closed to reduce exposure.
The burn is one of many hazard reduction operations undertaken by NPWS across NSW each year, many with assistance from the Rural Fire Service and Fire and Rescue NSW.
They are essential to reduce bushfire fuel loads to help protect the parks, neighbours and communities from summer bushfires.
