The Nowra Velo Club's feature race last Sunday had another close sprint finish to decide the results.
This time however, the battle wasn't for the win, but rather a dash for the last spot on the podium with third hotly contested.
Harry Ludman and Cameron Harrison had already taken the top two positions when a seven strong chase bunch raced into the final 200 metres.
Up the finish straight Ben Wallis raced ahead towards the finish line but closely challenged by Brendan Handel and Zac Peters. As Handel loomed up on the right, Wallis fought back. Peters was in a tight spot with no room to take an inside run and an outside run was blocked by Handel.
Wallis held the lead position over the line by half a length from Handel and a length ahead of Peters.
Tony Patton was next over the line ahead of Adrian McMillan, Mark Astley and Josh Henry with others to finish being Chris Harrison, Jason Spence and Doug Gray.
Brad Oaten went to the sidelines with gear problems at half distance.
This race had started at top speed and some of the best times ever seen on this Albatross Aviation Technology Park circuit were being posted. The riders continued to hammer each other until Ludman forced a gap with 10 minutes of racing to go.
Ludman was holding the gap when Cam Harrison and Wallis made another break and chased. When Wallis dropped back to the main group, Harrison continued chasing the leader but failed to make the catch and settled for second position, behind race winner Harry Ludman.
Both Ludman and Cam Harrison had raced in the Orica road races in the Hunter Valley the previous day where Ludman had finished second and Harrison was seventh in the under 19 junior 72 kilometre event.
The second event on the Velo Club program last Sunday was a win for Jose Pereira who had also raced and placed the previous day when he took second position in his event at the Illawarra criteriums at Unanderra.
In the local event, Jose was over the line ahead of Jon Schol, Jamie Overton, Michael Thompson, Frank Neri, Hubert Driehuis and Steve Daley.
