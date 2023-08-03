Shoalhaven Superheroes is on a mission to get defibrillators all over their community.
The Shoalhaven Heads charity has gifted three new devices to the town this week: two to the local primary school, and another to the community centre.
But these are no ordinary defibrillators.
They're about the size of a block of chocolate, and called CellAEDs.
While delivering a CellAED portable defibrillator to the Shoalhaven Heads Community Centre on Wednesday (August 2), Shoalhaven Superheroes director David Arakie said the group's ultimate goal is to set up their whole community with defibrillators and first aid training.
That way, any local could save someone's life in a medical emergency.
"For the community centre, we've donated one because they have excursion groups. When those groups go away, they can take one of these," he said.
"The school will have two - one which can stay at the school, and another one can go on their excursions - where they didn't have any before.
"More and more people are becoming aware of the need for defibrillators... the good thing is that the more people who get involved, the more lives we as a community can save."
This week's donations were made in memory of Shoalhaven Heads doctor Barry Gray, who died of a sudden cardiac arrest in his home late last year.
Mr Arakie said it's just the beginning of the Superheroes' heart-starting mission, to equip their town with more of the portable CellAEDs.
"Dr Gray's attack took place in their home; they tried to use the Heart180 defibrillator which was nearby," he said.
"But by the time they got it there, sadly it was not successful.
"We don't want this sort of thing to happen again in our community."
In recent weeks, the Superheroes have been making the rounds in town, to find out where defibrillators are currently placed - and where they can give more of them to the community.
Already, Shoalhaven Heads has several defibrillators in public places.
Community groups including the Surf Life Saving Club, Rural Fire Service, and Business Chamber are equipped with them, and know how to use them.
Mr Arakie said equipping people and groups with portable defibs is the next step.
"One thing we know is that you need fixed defibrillators, which more people are probably aware of," he said.
"Then we realised mobility - for people to have their own personal defibrillators - is the best way to get them in to homes, because that's where a majority of sudden cardiac arrest episodes take place.
"You need to have both fixed and mobile defibrillators in the community - those are key."
As part of the effort to place more devices in the community, Shoalhaven Superheroes has partnered with company Rapid Response Survival.
Locals can purchase their own defibrillator through an affiliate link, and a portion of the sale will go towards donating another device to the Shoalhaven Heads community.
"This is about saving lives, simple as that," Mr Arakie said.
"We want to keep donating more and more defibrillators, and anyone in the Shoalhaven can help us to it."
