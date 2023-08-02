Manildra's commitment to quality and product innovation has been recognised by retail giant Coles.
Manildra was named bakery supplier of the year as Coles honoured its most outstanding suppliers across the country at the 2023 Coles Supplier Awards.
As part of the awards Coles noted Manildra's "commitment to product innovation and formulation amends, providing healthier options while prioritising a consistent and stable supply chain".
The retailer said Manildra Group's high quality pre-mixes for in store bread had allowed Coles to execute a number of innovations including reduced sodium and lower carb in-store bread.
"The dedicated field team support our bakery training and quality standards, they maintain excellent availability and are committed to sustainability and zero waste," Coles said.
Manildra was among 16 businesses recognised for excellence in a range of categories.
Coles Group CEO Leah Weckert congratulated the winners and finalists and thanked all suppliers for their commitment to providing customers with best-quality products, and supporting Coles' purpose to help all Australians lead healthier, happier lives.
"I want to express my appreciation - and that of our 120,000 team members and millions of customers - for the support of our suppliers," Ms Weckert said.
"We're delighted they've chosen to partner, build and grow their organisations with us.
"We're committed to working together with our suppliers to help our customers come together for a meal with delicious food and drink with friends and family," she said.
"Right now, we have the great opportunity to help our customers do this whilst finding value, making healthy choices and being a little more sustainable every day."
