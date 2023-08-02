How has the internet changed marketing?

The Internet has permanently changed the marketing space.

Throughout history, particular inventions have revolutionised the world. The printing press, the steam engine, the automobile, the personal computer. Can you imagine a world without books, industry, cars, laptops or smartphones?



These revolutionary inventions permanently changed how people work, rest and play. Technology continues to evolve and innovate, and we're seeing fantastic leaps forward in spaces like AI and medicine.

And one phenomenon that permanently changed the world was the internet. From its inception as a way for US government researchers to share information across the country to today's massive world wide web, the Internet has changed our lives permanently.



It's also changed how companies market their goods and services to consumers. Regardless of qualifications and study, the Internet has permanently changed the marketing space. This informative article will discuss how it has. Read on to learn more.

Marketing before the internet

Marketing dates back to ancient history, as enterprising people have always been willing to sell their goods or services for a profit. But marketing in the modern world, before the advent of the world wide web, was primarily shared via traditional media modes.



For instance, companies would advertise directly to consumers using radio, TV, newspaper, magazine, and billboards. These mediums relied on a captive audience, those already listening to or watching free broadcast radio, television, or driving in their cars on a highway.



Unlike YouTube, Spotify or other platforms where advertisers can reach their audience, you can't skip these ads, pay for a premium subscription to remove them or hide all ads from a particular advertiser. Regardless of their interest, they would see the ad when watching their favourite show or listening to music on the radio.

Then the internet came along, and the marketing world was significantly disrupted.

The internet changed the way people shop

Before the internet became a household phenomenon, if you wanted to buy something, you had to go to a shop and purchase it. Sure, there were mail-order catalogues, and you could order things over the phone directly from TV ads, but for most consumer goods, you had to visit a store or shopping centre. The internet has permanently changed this.



Today, most people will shop online for goods or use a search engine to compare prices before entering a store. Companies need to target consumers where they are - on search engine results pages and websites.

Companies need to invest in search engine optimisation

It's hard to imagine that Google started as a research project by two college students. Today, it's a behemoth tech company with a humongous 8.6 billion daily searches. Typically, people search for a few things on Google.



One is information, where people want to know the answer to a question. But another is when they search for a product, such as shoes for women. This is a massive audience that marketers have been able to tap into.



And one aspect of search engine marketing is called search engine optimisation or SEO. Another is search engine marketing or SEM, but we'll get to that in a minute.

In basic terms, SEO means ensuring a website is "optimised" to increase its visibility in Google rankings or results pages. Most people won't click past the first couple of Google pages, so if a company's website ranks lower, it won't have as much "organic" traffic or web traffic that has navigated there without an advertisement. Without this visibility, the company may struggle to sell its goods.

When people search for products or services on a search engine, good SEO practice will ensure that a company's website will appear high up on the search engine results list. The higher the rank, the more likely a customer will find the website, click on it, and then purchase a product or enquire about a service.

Search engine marketing or pay per click

Another way the internet has permanently changed marketing is through search engine marketing, or search engine ads that operate on a pay-per-click system or PPC.

This involves paying a search engine, like Google or Bing, to display advertisements on their results pages. These are typically at the top or bottom of the results pages, with organic results nestled in the middle. These ads usually take a user to a "landing page" with a unique product offering or enquiry form for service-based businesses.



The ads will target specific keywords that a user will enter, for instance, "buy a laptop in Australia" or "plumber near me". The ads will be tailored for these terms, and marketers hope to entice a potential customer to click on the ad to find what they're looking for.

This type of marketing differs from older forms of marketing because companies only pay per click on the ad and not upfront. Whereas for a TV ad, a company would need to pay for the production of the ad, as well as the time slot it will run in. This could run into the tens of thousands, if not more, for peak-hour TV. Whereas a PPC ad may have a set budget, and the search engine will charge the company for each click on the ad until the budget is reached.

Given how many people search for products or services on a search engine, this type of marketing is now a permanent feature of the internet. It can provide an excellent return on investment for businesses.

Social media marketing

While tools like search engines and websites have permanently changed marketing, one massive disruption to the marketing space has been social media. Beginning in the 2000s with MySpace and later Facebook, approximately 4.8 billion social media users are now across platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, Threads and TikTok.



This is a massive audience segment that marketers can now take advantage of. Social media marketing works in a few different ways. There is a pay-per-click element, where marketers can run ads across platforms that pay per like, click, follow or other engagement. However, brands also use social media for organic reach, as consumers like to interact with brands they know and trust.

Furthermore, influencer marketing is a massive phenomenon as well. An influencer is a personality that has a massive social media following - think of the Kardashians and some musicians or other celebrities. These figures can spruik a product with massive sway over their fan base. Some brands will use influencers to market their products to an audience that can number in the millions. This form of marketing was inconceivable even in the early days of the internet, and the same applies to more traditional social media marketing strategies.

